Etienne rushed 12 times for 49 yards and brought in three of four targets for nine yards in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Etienne logged his lowest carry total of the campaign, which also led to a new low-water mark in rushing yards. The talented back also failed to record a double-digit-yardage run for the first time in five contests, but he reemerged in the passing game to an extent after mustering just a single reception for one yard on four targets in the previous pair of contests. Etienne draws another challenging matchup when the Seahawks pay a visit for a Week 6 interconference matchup Sunday afternoon.