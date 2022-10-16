Etienne rushed 10 times for 86 yards and secured both targets for 22 yards in the Jaguars' 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Jacksonville.

Etienne's rushing yardage total was both a team- and career-high figure, and he's now encouragingly logged double-digit carries in three of his last four games. Etienne naturally continues to be consistently involved in the passing game as well, although his target total Sunday was his second lowest yet. The second-year pro will aim to continue on a positive trajectory in a Week 7 home matchup against the Giants.