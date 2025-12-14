Etienne rushed 12 times for 32 yards while catching three of four targets for 73 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Jets.

Etienne more than made up for a modest performance on the ground by recording touchdown receptions of 20, eight and 45 yards. The first of those three scores came 21 seconds before halftime, and Etienne scored once each in the third and fourth quarters. Etienne has been a key part of Jacksonville's recent surge, with nine total touchdowns over the team's last six games heading into a Week 15 road matchup against Denver's stout defense.