Etienne and James Robinson are in line to share work in Sunday's season opener against the Commanders, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

While Etienne worked as the Jaguars' top back throughout training camp, Robinson has continued to progress from a torn left Achilles that he suffered last year on Dec. 26. Per DiRocco, Robinson -- who is not listed on the Jaguars' Week 1 injury report -- is not expected to be limited this weekend, with his Week 1 workload dependent on game flow and how he feels as Sunday's contest unfolds. In that context, we'd still expect Etienne to see his share of work versus Washington, and given the element of speed he brings to the table, the 2021 first-rounder remains the upside play in Jacksonville's backfield.