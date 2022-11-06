Etienne rushed the ball 28 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. He added two receptions on two targets for 17 yards.

While it wasn't his most efficient game, Etienne continues to see his involvement in the Jaguars' offense climb. He earned a career-high 28 rushing attempts and also topped 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive game. Etienne's performance was highlighted by rushing scores of one and five yards with his longest rushes going for 18, 16 and 13 yards. Even in a relatively uninspiring offense, Etienne has emerged as among the most productive running backs in the league.