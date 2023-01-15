Etienne rushed the ball 20 times for 109 yards in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. He added one reception for 12 yards.

Etienne had limited opportunity in the first half, as the Jaguars struggled offensively. However, he produced consistently with the ball in his hands and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. His performance was highlighted by a 25-yard gain on a game-deciding fourth down play with just under two minutes remaining in the game. After seeing only 16 carries combined across his previous two games, Etienne showed the ability to serve as a workhorse back in the Jaguars' comeback win.