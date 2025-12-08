Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Two touchdowns in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne rushed the ball 20 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts. He added one reception on one target for eight yards.
While he was helped by a brief absence for Bhayshul Tuten, Etienne dominated the work out of Jacksonville's backfield and topped 20 carries for only the second time this season. He was very efficient with his work in the first half, scoring twice from three and 28 yards away while also turning in an additional long run of 11 yards. Etienne lost much of that efficiency in the second half as Jacksonville was running out the clock, but he still managed to top 70 rushing yards for the fourth time in his last six games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Can't get going in easy win•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Productive as RB1 in OT win•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Cleared after limited practices•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Limited Thursday, same as Tuten•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Taking part in non-contact practice•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Limited at Wednesday's practice•