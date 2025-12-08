Etienne rushed the ball 20 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts. He added one reception on one target for eight yards.

While he was helped by a brief absence for Bhayshul Tuten, Etienne dominated the work out of Jacksonville's backfield and topped 20 carries for only the second time this season. He was very efficient with his work in the first half, scoring twice from three and 28 yards away while also turning in an additional long run of 11 yards. Etienne lost much of that efficiency in the second half as Jacksonville was running out the clock, but he still managed to top 70 rushing yards for the fourth time in his last six games.