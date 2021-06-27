Etienne has lined up at running back and wide receiver at rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Urban Meyer said the 22-year-old was drafted 25th overall the Jaguars planned to utilize the tailback on the outside, and he's followed through on those initial comments. Etienne caught 85 passes for 1,020 yards over his final two seasons at Clemson, and the extra versatility would help keep him and James Robinson on the field at the same time. Etienne's big-play potential could open things up for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense.