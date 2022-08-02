Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Raiders on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Etienne and QB Trevor Lawrence are among the key players being held out. Reports on Etienne from Jacksonville beat writers have been almost universally positive this summer, but the 2021 first-round pick likely will have a limited impact this week, as he's absent Tuesday due to an illness and won't suit up in Thursday's game, per Eugene Frenette. It's unclear if the two are related, given that coach Doug Pederson also plans to rest QB Trevor Lawrence and other starters.