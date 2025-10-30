Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Added to Week 9 injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter was limited in practice Thursday by a knee issue.
Hunter wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it's unclear if his listed limitations a day later are indicative of an issue stemming from the team's first practice or the result of something that cropped up Thursday. In any case, Hunter's status, along with that of fellow WR Brian Thomas (shoulder, limited) must now be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
