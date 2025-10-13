Hunter brought in four of seven targets for 15 yards and recorded two solo tackles in the Jaguars' 20-12 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

After consecutive encouraging performances where Hunter generated a combined 6-106-0 receiving line on eight targets, the rookie second overall pick was back to a very modest, low-upside role Sunday. All but one yard of Hunter's tally came on one catch, underscoring how he didn't have any sort of downfield role. Despite his well-earned college reputation for being an explosive player who can offer plenty in a downfield role, Hunter is surprisingly struck in a very restrictive role despite head coach Liam Coen's typically creative offensive designs.