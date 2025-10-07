Hunter brought in all three targets for 64 yards and recorded two solo tackles and a pass defensed in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Hunter set a new career high in receiving yards for the second straight game, accomplishing the feat Monday night with the help of a game-long 44-yard catch. The rookie second overall pick also continued his work on defense, posting multiple tackles for the third time this season while also recording the second pass breakup of his nascent career. Hunter has now recorded one reception of 20-plus yards in each of his last three contests, and he'll look to continue his gradual ascension on offense in a Week 6 home clash with the Seahawks.