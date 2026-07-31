Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Feeling fit and fast

Hunter (knee) said Friday that he has put on 10 pounds of muscle and is running 21-22.5 miles per hour, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Hunter seems to be progressing well in his recovery from season-ending LCL surgery, and he has mixed into some team drills at practice, playing mostly with the defense at cornerback while occasionally mixing in with the offense at wide receiver. The second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft said he feels lighter on his feet as a result of the added muscle and that he's hoping to reach 23 miles per hour, which would put him in elite top-speed territory alongside the likes of Tyreek Hill (knee).