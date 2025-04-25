Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Hunter will start off focusing on offense, John Oehser of jaguars.com reports.

It's music to the ears of fantasy managers and Jaguars fans alike, giving Hunter the chance to earn a starting job on offense and potentially help spark a breakout season for QB Trevor Lawrence. The team wouldn't have given up such a massive haul to move up to No. 2 overall without intent to use Hunter on both sides of the ball, but it's hard to say what that might look like in terms of snap counts (and targets). Jacksonville already has a bona fide No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas, whose presence arguably reduces the pressure for Hunter to handle large snap counts on offense, although that might not end up mattering long term if Hunter is as good as everyone seems to expect. Coen said Hunter will learn the team's defensive system and take some offseason reps on that side of the ball, even though the Jaguars want offense to be his priority for now.