Coach Liam Coen announced Friday that Hunter (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hunter suffered a non-contact knee injury during Thursday's practice, according to Harvey, and will now be forced to miss at least the next four games. The full extent of Hunter's knee injury isn't yet known publicly, but it's obviously a huge loss for Jacksonville after the team had plans to get the rookie more involved on offense following the Week 8 bye. With Hunter sidelined, Brian Thomas (shoulder), Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and Tim Patrick (groin) will handle wideout duties for the Jaguars. Hunter will first be eligible to return in Week 13 against the Titans.