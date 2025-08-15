Hunter didn't participate in Friday's walk-through due to an upper-body injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville, coach Liam Coen noted that Hunter was held out of the session as a precaution. With that in mind, it's unclear if the WR/CB will see action in Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints. For now, consider Hunter day-to-day.