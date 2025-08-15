Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Held out of walk-through
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter didn't participate in Friday's walk-through due to an upper-body injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville, coach Liam Coen noted that Hunter was held out of the session as a precaution. With that in mind, it's unclear if the WR/CB will see action in Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints. For now, consider Hunter day-to-day.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Makes two catches in pro debut•
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Set to play WR and CB on Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Might be dual ROY candidate•
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Listed as starting WR, backup CB•
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Scheduled for two-way practices•
-
Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Focusing on offense first•