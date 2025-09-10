default-cbs-image
Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that Hunter will get more snaps on defense in Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the Week 1 win over Carolina, Hunter played 64 percent of Jacksonville's snaps on offense but only 9 percent on defense, catching six passes for 33 yards on a team-high eight targets. He ran a route on 77 percent of Trevor Lawrence's dropbacks, flirting with full-time status in his NFL debut. Additional playing time on defense doesn't necessarily mean less on offense, especially when Hunter is starting at such a low point with the former. He should remain a key part of Jacksonville's offense, regardless of what happens on defense in the coming weeks.

