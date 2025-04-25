The Jaguars selected Hunter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, second overall.

Hunter is arguably the most unique prospect in years, if not longer. A two-way star at Jackson State and Colorado, Hunter was a massively impactful player both at cornerback and at wide receiver. He's the type of talent that inspired the Jaguars to make a massive trade with the Browns for the right to take him second overall. Hunter began his career at Jackson State under coach Deion Sanders and followed him to Colorado in 2023, where he entered the national spotlight. Hunter took his play to another level in 2024 with 16 pass breakups and four interceptions on defense to go with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns at wide receiver, which ultimately earned him the Heisman Trophy. There's little doubt Hunter can thrive either at corner or at wide receiver. The question now becomes how the Jaguars plan to deploy him. It's largely unprecedented in this era for a player to have full-time roles on both sides of the ball, so Jacksonville will have to carefully craft a plan to maximize his potential. Will he primarily play cornerback with a smaller role at receiver, or vice versa? The answer will obviously have a massive bearing on his fantasy value, and managers may not have a clear idea of how the Jaguars will use Hunter until much closer to the season.