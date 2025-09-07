Hunter caught six of eight targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers. He added one tackle on defense.

Making his NFL debut, the second overall pick in the 2025 Draft led the Jaguars in receptions, although his longest gain went for only 10 yards and two of his teammates topped him in yardage. Hunter saw most of his action on offense, but his usage at cornerback should increase as the season progresses once he's shown he has the playbook down on offense, something he took a big step toward demonstrating Sunday. Hunter will look to continue building chemistry with Trevor Lawrence on the road in Week 2 against the Bengals.