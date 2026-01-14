Jaguars GM James Gladstone confirmed Wednesday that Hunter (knee) will remain a two-way player in 2026 but implied that the wide receiver/cornerback is likely to see more playing time on defense during the upcoming season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Gladstone noted that Hunter's rehab program is progressing "as expected," after the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft required season-ending surgery Nov. 11 to address a torn LCL in his right knee. Hunter looks on track to be ready for the start of the Jaguars' offseason program, which will be a pivotal one as he prepares to see increased time on the defensive side of the ball in 2026. In his seven appearances as a rookie, Hunter was on the field for 67 percent of the team's offensive snaps compared to only 36 percent of the defensive snaps, but Gladstone cited the Jaguars' positional needs (based on looming expiring contracts) as a primary factor in wanting the 22-year-old to get more exposure to cornerback. Shortly before Hunter got hurt, the Jaguars acquired Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders at the trade deadline and then signed him to an extension, and Parker Washington also emerged as a trusted slot man late in the season to complement Meyers and 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas on the outside. A healthy Hunter is still likely to factor into the equation at receiver in some capacity next season, but because the wideout room already looks like an area of relative strength for Jacksonville, he could be headed for a steep reduction in reps on offense in what would obviously represent a negative development for his fantasy prospects.