Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Listed as backup at WR, starter at CB

Hunter is listed as a starting cornerback and second-string wide receiver on Jacksonville's initial preseason depth chart, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that Hunter has played 96 snaps on defense and 61 on offense in 11-on-11s during the open portions of Jaguars training camp. The team hasn't been shy about the expectation of Hunter taking on a far larger defensive workload this season, but there's still rampant debate in fantasy circles about the nature of Hunter's 2026 usage on offense. It may depend in part on the health of Jacksonville's other wide receivers, namely Parker Washington, Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.