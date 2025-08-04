Hunter is listed as a starting wide receiver and second-string cornerback on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hunter has been practicing on both offense and defense, as the rookie second overall pick looks to contribute on both sides of the ball in the NFL after doing so successfully in college at Colorado, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Offense seems to have taken priority over defense so far for Hunter, and his placement on the respective wide receiver and cornerback depth charts supports that assertion. The talented rookie appears poised to play a full-time role on offense out of the gate but may be limited to select packages as a rotational piece in the secondary.