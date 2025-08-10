Hunter recorded two catches on two targets for nine yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Hunter was on the field for Jacksonville's opening offensive drive with Trevor Lawrence, playing 10 of 11 snaps. In addition to his stat total, Hunter also caught a screen and slipped a tackle for seven yards that was negated by a penalty. Hunter then briefly went to the sideline, joined the defense and then played eight defensive snaps on the Steelers' second offensive drive. Coach Liam Coen noted that his goal for Hunter moving forward is to play more defensive snaps and provide support in the run game, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.