Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show that he thinks it's possible for Hunter to win both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards.

Coen also said that Hunter as a two-way player is "absolutely happening" and "everybody on the building is on board" with a plan to get the most out of the rookie. That doesn't mean the No. 2 overall pick will be a full-time player on both sides of the ball right away, but Coen did say that Hunter has made strides on offense and even mentioned an 80 percent snap share as a hypothetical number for Hunter at wide receiver. That's essentially a typical starter's workload, and something close to a best-case scenario for fantasy purposes, potentially allowing Hunter to quickly become Trevor Lawrence's second-favorite target after Brian Thomas.