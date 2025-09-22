Hunter brought in one of two targets for 21 yards and recorded six tackles (four solo) in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Hunter had a nice splash play on his one reception, his longest gain as a pro yet. However, the rookie also saw his lowest target total to date, leading to new lows in receptions and receiving yards as well. Meanwhile, Hunter was heavily involved on defense, but it would be accurate to say the Colorado product has been a significant disappointment as an offensive player over three games. Trevor Lawrence's own struggles in Liam Coen's offense certainly have a part to play, and perhaps the duo will have better chemistry in a Week 4 road trip to San Francisco.