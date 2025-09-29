Jaguars' Travis Hunter: New high of 42 receiving yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter caught three of five targets for 42 yards and made two combined tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 26-21 win over San Francisco.
Hunter was involved more on offense than defense Sunday, resulting in his highest yardage total through four pro appearances. The two-way star finished third for Jacksonville in both targets and receiving production. The Jaguars will continue searching for that sweet spot in terms of Hunter's usage on both sides of the ball when the team visits the Chiefs next Monday.
