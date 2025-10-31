Coach Liam Coen said Friday that the Jaguars are still trying to determine the extent of the knee injury that is slated to send Hunter to IR, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

With his looming placement on IR in mind, the earliest that Hunter -- who suffered a non-contact right knee injury during Thursday's practice -- could return to action would be Week 13, but it's possible that the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could miss time beyond that. With regard to that subject, Coen noted Friday "we're currently assessing the injury just to determine the best course of action moving forward for Travis and for the team." In his absence, Brian Thomas, who is managing a shoulder issue, is in line to lead the Jaguars WR corps, while Parker Washington and Dyami Brown are prime candidates to see added snaps/targets moving forward, with Tim Patrick (groin) also in the mix.