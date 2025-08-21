Hunter (upper body) won't play against the Dolphins in Saturday's preseason finale, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars are resting their key starters in any case, but Hunter, who has been managing an upper-body injury, worked off to the side Thursday and is viewed as day-to-day. On the plus side, coach Liam Coen noted that if Hunter needed to play this weekend, he could have, which confirms that the rookie WR/CB's injury issue is viewed as being minor. According to Coen, the team's priority "was more just being smart about the next few weeks, because the ultimate goal is" having Hunter ready to face Carolina in Week 1.