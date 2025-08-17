Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (upper body) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints.
Hunter is working through an upper-body injury, and the Jaguars will take the cautious route by having the No. 2 overall pick sit out of Sunday's exhibition contest. His injury isn't considered serious at this time, and he could be available to play in the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday. With Hunter, Tyson Campbell (undisclosed) and Montaric Brown (lower leg) all sidelined, Jourdan Lewis, De'Antre Prince and Aydan White are all candidates to get snaps at outside corner with the first-team defense opposite Jarrian Jones on Sunday.
