Hunter recorded a nine-yard reception and tallied six tackles and a pass breakup in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Eagles in London.

After not getting any run on offense in the Jaguars' Week 4 win over the Bengals, Hunter ended up taking the field for six of 72 snaps in Week 5 and was able to come away with his second reception of the season. The two-way player continues to see the overwhelming amount of his playing time on defense, where he was on the field for all 62 snaps. Expect the Jaguars continue to use Hunter almost exclusively at cornerback while sprinkling him into the offensive game plan only occasionally.