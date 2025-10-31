The Jaguars placed Hunter (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

After Hunter was listed as a limited participant Thursday with a knee injury, coach Liam Coen told Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union on Friday morning that it was non-contact in nature and would result in an IR stint, per Harvey. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Friday afternoon that initial tests on Hunter's knee revealed that the ACL was intact, but he'll be evaluated further to determine the extent of the damage, which won't be known until next week. For the time being, Hunter will miss at least the next four games following this transaction, and the Jaguars will be rolling with Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick (groin) at wide receiver moving forward.