Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that he plans to design and call more plays with Hunter as the first read, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.

Hunter had career highs for snap share (79 percent) and route share (88 percent) in Sunday's loss to Seattle, but his seven targets largely came near the line of scrimmage (4.0 aDOT) and led to a meager 4-15-0 receiving line. He's already getting a few schemed touches each week, yet has a much lower per-route target rate (19 percent) than teammates Brian Thomas (24 percent), Parker Washington (25 percent), Travis Etienne (23 percent) and Bhayshul Tuten (29 percent). The Jaguars could look to get Hunter more deep/intermediate targets, but that won't necessarily be easy to do against a tough Rams defense this Sunday in London.