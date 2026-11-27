Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that it will be tough to pivot to an increased role for Hunter at wide receiver on short notice after Parker Washington (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Washington's shoulder injury seems to have taken a sudden turn for the worse, but the Jaguars had been preparing for their top receiver to be available, so they hadn't been utilizing Hunter much on offense in practice. Hunter should hold down his usual outside cornerback role on defense, but it's likely that most of the targets vacated by Washington will go to some combination of Jakobi Meyers (ankle), Brian Thomas, Josh Cameron and CJ Williams rather than Hunter among Jacksonville's wide receivers.