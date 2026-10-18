Hunter caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans. He also recorded three tackles and an interception.

The two-way player is beginning to flash the talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter's receiving numbers were by far a season high -- he had only two catches coming into Sunday -- and his day on offense was capped by a seven-yard TD toss from Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter that brought the Jaguars to within a field goal at 31-28. Hunter then made an impact on the very next possession, picking off a C.J. Stroud pass in the end zone with just under four minutes left on the clock to keep his team in the game. The touchdown and interception were each the second of his career in his 13th NFL game, and Hunter became the first player since 2002 to have one of each in the same game. Jacksonville's WR room is crowded with Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas at the top of the depth chart, but coach Liam Coen hinted after the game that Hunter's role on offense could continue to grow on the other side of the team's Week 7 bye.