Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Set for more defensive work in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that Hunter will get more snaps on defense in Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the Jaguars' Week 1 win over Carolina, Hunter played 64 percent of his team's snaps on offense but only nine percent on defense, catching six passes for 33 yards on a team-high eight targets. He ran a route on 77 percent of Trevor Lawrence's dropbacks, flirting with full-time status in his NFL debut. Additional playing time on defense doesn't necessarily mean fewer snaps on offense, especially when Hunter is starting at such a low point with the former. He should remain a key part of Jacksonville's offense, regardless of what his weekly role on defense looks like in the coming games.