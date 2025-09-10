Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that Hunter will get more snaps on defense in Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the Jaguars' Week 1 win over Carolina, Hunter played 64 percent of his team's snaps on offense but only nine percent on defense, catching six passes for 33 yards on a team-high eight targets. He ran a route on 77 percent of Trevor Lawrence's dropbacks, flirting with full-time status in his NFL debut. Additional playing time on defense doesn't necessarily mean fewer snaps on offense, especially when Hunter is starting at such a low point with the former. He should remain a key part of Jacksonville's offense, regardless of what his weekly role on defense looks like in the coming games.