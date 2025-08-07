Hunter is slated to play both wide receiver and cornerback in Saturday night's preseason opener against the Steelers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

With the Jaguars in line to play their key healthy players this weekend, Hunter is on track to make his two-way debut as a pro versus Pittsburgh, though it remains to be seen how long the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will be out there Saturday. On the team's posted unofficial depth chart, Hunter is listed as a starting wideout alongside Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown, and as a second-string cornerback. In any case, it looks like the rookie out of Colorado is poised to see enough snaps and targets on offense out of the gate this season to yield fantasy dividends, while at the same time potentially adding to his value in leagues that also count IDP stats.