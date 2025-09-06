Hunter is expected to work as an "every-down wide receiver and situational corner" Sunday in Week 1 against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This report affirms Jacksonville's Week 1 depth chart, which lists Hunter as a starter at wide receiver and as a backup at cornerback, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville. Fantasy managers who took a chance on Hunter in drafts should benefit from the rookie two-way player featuring more on offense than on defense, though it will be interesting to see what his final snap counts look like on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars list Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown as their other starters at wideout.