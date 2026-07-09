Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Still fully on track for camp

Hunter (knee) is expected to be fully cleared for the start of training camp, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Hunter remains on track to be fully cleared for training camp after undergoing surgery to repair the LCL injury that ended his rookie season, as GM James Gladstone first said back in May. Jacksonville still plans to use him on both sides of the ball, which clouds Hunter's fantasy ceiling in an already crowded WR corps. Still, a strong camp would give Hunter a path to establish a defined role on offense before Week 1, even with all of Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and recently-extended tight end Brenton Strange vying for targets from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.