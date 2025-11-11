Hunter underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair an isolated LCL injury to his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hunter was placed on injured reserve Oct. 31, one day after he suffered a non-contact knee injury while playing cornerback during practice. Though the Jaguars relayed that initial tests on Hunter's knee revealed that his ACL was intact, the 22-year-old evidently sustained other ligament damage that required a procedure. According to Rapoport, Hunter is expected to be ready to resume football activities in six months, so the two-way player should be back to full health well in advance of training camp in late July, if not the start of the Jaguars' offseason program in the spring. The No. 2 overall pick will finish his rookie season with a 28-298-1 receiving line on 45 targets to go with 15 tackles and three passes defensed over seven games.