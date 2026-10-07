Hunter logged four tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses during the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

After snagging his first NFL interception against the Patriots in Week 3, Hunter demonstrated his defensive prowess in Week 4 with two pass defenses. Notably, for the first time this season, the 2025 second-overall pick did not play a single snap on offense. It appears the Jaguars are comfortable with rookie Josh Cameron serving as the depth wideout behind Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas, so Hunter's playing time figures to be limited to defense. Hunter has 13 tackles (nine solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception) through the first four games of the regular season.