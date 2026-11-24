Hunter caught his lone target for three yards, added a nine-yard carry and logged six tackles (four solo) during the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

As has been the case for most of the 2026 season, Hunter spent the majority of his time on the field playing defense, and his six tackles were fourth-most on the Jaguars. He had a quiet day offensively, and the second-year pro is up to a 10-94-1 receiving line on 11 targets through 10 regular-season games. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter is up to 42 tackles (28 solo) and seven pass defenses (including three interceptions).