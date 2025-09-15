Hunter secured three of six targets for 22 yards while recording two solo tackles and a defensed pass in the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Hunter put together another modest showing on offense to open his NFL career, although he was encouragingly third in targets. One of those looks resulted in a first-quarter interception by the Bengals' Dax Hill, and Hunter was ultimately outproduced by Nos. 3 and No. 4 receivers Dyami Brown and Parker Washington in addition to top wideout Brian Thomas. Nevertheless, Hunter's talent isn't going to allow him to be held down for long, and the rookie second overall pick's next opportunity to enjoy his first breakout game as a professional comes in a Week 3 home matchup against the Texans next Sunday afternoon.