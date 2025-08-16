Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Saturday that the starters will suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, though he did not confirm whether or in what capacity Hunter (upper body) will play, Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

Hunter sat out Friday's walk-through practice due to an upper-body injury, though it's worth noting that Coen labeled his absence precautionary. When asked Friday whether Hunter would suit up versus the Saints, Coen said "we'll figure that out, we don't know yet." The rookie first-round pick played 10 snaps on offense (with the first team) and eight snaps on defense (with the second team) during Jacksonville's preseason opener against Pittsburgh, but with starting cornerback Tyson Campbell (undisclosed) currently injured, Hunter could have a path to first-team defensive reps if cleared to play Sunday.