Jaguars' Travis Hunter: Won't need to know entire playbook

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Hunter won't need to know the entire offensive playbook this year, instead focusing on the 'X' and 'F' receiver positions, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

That's not a great sign in terms of the playing-time projection on offense, but this does give Hunter a better chance to actually play well on whatever snaps he gets. Coen acknowledged that it was "a little much last year" for Hunter to try to master the offensive playbook while also learning some of the defense. This year, Hunter is taking most of his snaps on defense during training camp -- in part because the Jaguars appear in good shape at WR with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.