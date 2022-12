Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he thinks Walker (ankle) has a "good chance" to play in Week 17 against the Texans, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Walker has missed both of Jacksonville's previous two contests as a result of the ankle injury he sustained in Week 14 versus Tennessee, though Pederson's expressed optimism now puts this year's No. 1 overall draft pick in line to suit up New Year's Day in Houston.