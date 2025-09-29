Walker's wrist injury sustained in Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers is not considered season-ending, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Walker played just 12 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles prior to his injury in Week 4. The 2022 first-overall pick is set to visit a specialist regarding his wrist in the near future, though the injury isn't considered to be season-ending. He's already tallied 2.0 sacks through Jacksonville's first four games, making his potential loss substantial to the team's defense. Walker's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Jags' Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs.