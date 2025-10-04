Walker (wrist) returned to practice Saturday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Per DiRocco, Walker -- who didn't practice Thursday or Friday -- was wearing a cast/club on his left hand during Saturday's session. The DE underwent a procedure on his left wrist this past Monday, but since then coach Liam Coen noted that the Jaguars plan to take it up until game time to determine if Walker will be available this coming Monday night against the Chiefs.