Walker is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Following a visit to a wrist specialist, Walker is now considered week-to-week after suffering an injury in the Week 4 win over the 49ers. The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia could suit up in the Jags' Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs if he's able to practice in a limited capacity at some point this week.