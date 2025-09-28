Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a wrist injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Walker went to the locker room after initially being checked on in the blue medical tent, and he'll undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's contest. Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot should see additional snaps at defensive end for as long as Walker is out of the game.