The Jaguars exercised Walker's fifth-year team option for the 2026 season Monday.
Walker has produced 24.0 sacks in 49 regular-season appearances (48 starts) since Jacksonville drafted him first overall out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft. After a quiet rookie season, he had 10.0 sacks in 2023 and 10.5 sacks in 2024. Walker will have a fully guaranteed $14.75 million salary in 2026 after playing the final season of his original four-year, $37.37 million rookie contract in 2025.
